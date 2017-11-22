Asustek remains most valuable brand in Taiwan: MOEA

Taipei, Nov. 21 -- PC brand Asustek Computer Inc. (華碩) retained its position as the most valuable brand in Taiwan in 2017, according to the latest brand rankings released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Tuesday.



However, the latest list shows that Asustek's brand value fell 4 percent from a year earlier to US$1.678 billion.



The MOEA said while rising competition in the global market impacted Asustek's brand value to some extent this year, the PC vendor remains competitive and is looking to enter the smartphone and gaming PC arenas and maintain its market visibility.



The ministry has announced the annual top 20 Taiwanese brands by value since 2003 and this year commissioned U.K-based brand consultancy firm Interband to conduct the 2017 Best Taiwan Global Brands survey.



The ministry said Interbrand is an experienced brand consulting firm that evaluates many international brands. As such, Taiwan's rankings are based on the same standards the firm applies to assess big foreign brands. Such an approach is expected to help Taiwanese brands adopt international standards, the MOEA added.



In the 2017 list, Asustek is followed by Trend Micro Inc. (趨勢科技), a global leader in information security, and Want Want Holdings Ltd. (旺旺控股), a food conglomerate, both of which held onto their positions from the last survey, the ministry said.



CTBC Financial Holding Co. (中信金控), which appeared among the top 20 brands for the first time last year, ranked fourth, while bicycle makers Giant Manufacturing Co. (巨大機械) came fifth, the MOEA added.



The other companies that make up this year's top 20 are Advantech Co., Ltd. (研華科技), Cathay Financial Holding Co. (國泰金控), 85°C Bakery Café (Gourmet Master Co., 85度C), Acer Inc. (宏碁), IC designer MediaTek Inc. (聯發科), bicycle vendor Merida Industry Co. Ltd. (美麗達工業), smartphone brand HTC Corp. (宏達電),tire brand Maxxis (正新橡膠), electronic device distributor Synnex Technology International Corp. (聯強國際), Delta Electronics Inc. (台達電子), Chailease Holding Co., Ltd. (中租控股), food maker Uni-President Enterprises Corp. (統一企業), fitness equipment supplier Johnson Health Tech Co. (喬山健康), USB maker Transcend Information Inc. (創見資訊) and cosmetic brand Chlitina Holding Ltd. (克麗緹娜).



It was the first time Cathay Financial has featured in the annual rankings, while 85°C Bakery Café saw its brand value rise 16 percent from a year earlier, the largest increase among the 20 brands, to take the eighth place, up three notches from last year, the MOEA said.



This year, the aggregate brand value of the top 20 rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier to US$9.51 billion, the ministry said.