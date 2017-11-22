  1. Home
In erotic 'Call Me By Your Name,' sunshine and summer love

By JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2017/11/22 06:58

This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Timothée Chalamet in a scene from "Call Me By Your Name." (Sony Pictures Classics via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after "Moonlight" stormed awards season and went on to win best picture at the Academy Awards, another tender coming-of-age tale about a gay young man is poised to be a major Oscar contender.

"Call Me By Your Name," starring Armie Hammer and newcomer Timothee Chalamet, has astonished audiences with its universal tale of young love. Since its unveiling at the Sundance Film Festival, director Luca Gaudagnino's sensuous and insightful coming-of-age tale has been swooned over like few films this year.

It is considered an Academy Awards front-runner.

On Tuesday, "Call Me By Your Name" garnered a leading six Independent Spirit Awards nominations.