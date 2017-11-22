In erotic 'Call Me By Your Name,' sunshine and summer love

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after "Moonlight" stormed awards season and went on to win best picture at the Academy Awards, another tender coming-of-age tale about a gay young man is poised to be a major Oscar contender.

"Call Me By Your Name," starring Armie Hammer and newcomer Timothee Chalamet, has astonished audiences with its universal tale of young love. Since its unveiling at the Sundance Film Festival, director Luca Gaudagnino's sensuous and insightful coming-of-age tale has been swooned over like few films this year.

It is considered an Academy Awards front-runner.

On Tuesday, "Call Me By Your Name" garnered a leading six Independent Spirit Awards nominations.