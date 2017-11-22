Report details Zetas total control over Mexican prison

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officially it was a Mexican prison, but inside it hid another reality: a center of operations where the Zetas drug cartel modified vehicles, manufactured uniforms, locked up kidnapped victims and cremated bodies using diesel fuel.

Some details of the case were previously known. But a report released Tuesday by two university professors who specialize in human rights sheds new light on how one of Mexico's bloodiest criminal organizations took complete control of the prison in 2010 and 2011 without any resistance from Coahuila state officials.

The report is based on witness statements, official documents and public data and takes a closer look at the use of the prison as "key to the business and terror framework" of the Zetas.