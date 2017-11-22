  1. Home
Sevilla rallies in 2nd half as Liverpool wastes 3-goal lead

By  Associated Press
2017/11/22 06:14

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla recovered after conceding three goals in the first 30 minutes against Liverpool, salvaging a 3-3 draw with an injury-time equalizer by Guido Pizarro in Group E of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Roberto Firmino scored twice and set up Sadio Mane's goal in the first half-hour before the hosts rallied with a pair of goals by Wissam Ben Yedder in the second half and Pizarro's late equalizer off a corner kick.

Liverpool could have secured its return to the knockout stage after an eight-year absence, but now it heads into the final round only one point in front of Sevilla.

Spartak Moscow, which was held by last-place Maribor to a 1-1 draw in Russia, is three points behind the English club.

Sevilla plays its final game at already eliminated Maribor on Dec. 6, while Liverpool hosts Spartak Moscow.

