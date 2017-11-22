Madrid thrashes APOEL 6-0 to make Champions League last 16

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Karim Benzema scored twice in the first half and Cristiano Ronaldo added two goals in the second as Real Madrid thrashed Cypriot team APOEL 6-0 to guarantee a spot in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez also scored for the defending champions, who have made it past the group stage for 22 straight seasons.

The result eliminated Borussia Dortmund, which lost to Tottenham 2-1 in Germany in the other Group H match.

Tottenham heads into the final round leading Madrid by three points. Dortmund and APOEL stayed on two points each and have no chance of advancing.

Tottenham hosts APOEL on Dec. 6, while Madrid hosts Dortmund.

"We came here to qualify and we did it," Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. "It was a good night. We are satisfied."

Real Madrid won only one of its last four matches in all competitions, but it found easy pickings in Nicosia.

Modric opened the scoring with a long-range shot midway through the first half and Benzema and Fernandez added their goals seven minutes apart just before halftime.

Ronaldo scored his goals early in the second half.

Ronaldo has been struggling in the Spanish league with only one goal in 12 rounds, but he already has eight in the Champions League and is the competition's leading scorer.

The Spanish powerhouse is trying to become the first team since Bayern Munich in 1976 to win three consecutive European titles. Ajax did it in 1971-73, and Madrid won four in a row from 1956-60.

