Sister of girl found dead in North Texas placed with family

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say the sister of a girl who was adopted from India and found dead last month in suburban Dallas is with relatives after being in foster care.

Marissa Gonzales, Department of Family and Protective Services spokeswoman, said Tuesday that the 3-year-old sister of Sherin Mathews was placed in a relative's home on Monday.

The girls' parents, Wesley and Sini Mathews, remain jailed.

Wesley Mathews is charged with felony injury to a child. Sini Mathews is charged with child abandonment.

Authorities say Wesley Mathews initially told investigators 3-year-old Sherin disappeared before dawn on Oct. 7 after he made her stand outside their Richardson home for not drinking her milk.

They say he changed his story and said she choked to death on milk and he got rid of her body.