Football helped NBC to another ratings touchdown last week

NEW YORK (AP) — As Thanksgiving approaches, NBC can be thankful for another weekly ratings win.

As with last week, NBC won largely thanks to football. Sunday night's clash between Philadelphia and Dallas was the week's most-watched program, while Thursday's face-off between Tennessee and Pittsburgh ranked third, Nielsen said.

Three editions of "The Voice" also fueled NBC's win, along with its powerhouse drama "This Is Us."

Meanwhile, CBS' "Young Sheldon" and ABC's "The Good Doctor" remained Top 10 performers.

Overall, NBC averaged 8.8 million viewers in prime time, followed by CBS and ABC.

ESPN was the week's most popular cable network. ABC's "World News Tonight" continued its winning streak among evening newscasts.