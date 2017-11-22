England No. 8 Hughes injured, will miss Samoa rugby test

LONDON (AP) — No. 8 Nathan Hughes will miss England's final autumn international against Samoa because of injury, while Jonathan Joseph and Anthony Watson are among eight other players released back to their clubs.

The Fiji-born Hughes has bruising to a bone in his knee joint, which will keep him sidelined for around three to four weeks. He will undergo rehabilitation at his club, Wasps.

Hughes started in the wins over Argentina, 21-8, and Australia, 30-6.

Flanker Sam Underhill will continue to go through his concussion protocols in camp.

England meets Samoa on Saturday at Twickenham.