Russian figure skating star Medvedeva mending broken foot

MOSCOW (AP) — World champion figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva says she may miss the Grand Prix Final next month because of a broken foot.

Widely considered the favorite for the Olympic gold medal next year, Medvedeva is unbeaten in two years.

She says her two grand prix wins this season were achieved on painkillers because of a fractured metatarsal bone.

In a statement on the Russian Figure Skating Federation website, Medvedeva says her right foot has been in plaster since she won the NHK Trophy this month.

Medvedeva says, "I'm doing everything to recover," and that "if the doctors won't allow me to compete in Japan (for the Grand Prix Final), it will be the worst-case scenario."