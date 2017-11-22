Jenkins leads Jackrabbits past Iowa 80-72

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Freshman David Jenkins Jr. scored a season-high 23 points, including big baskets down the stretch, and South Dakota State fended off Iowa 80-72 in a consolation-bracket semifinal at the Cayman Islands Classic on Tuesday.

Tevin King, a junior, added a career-high 16 points with seven rebounds and five steals. Reed Tellinghuisen scored 15 points and Mike Daum 10. The Jackrabbits, preseason favorites in the Summit League, shot 44 percent but were 10 of 20 from the arc and 16 of 19 from the free-throw line.

Isaiah Moss' basket got the Hawkeyes within 66-64 with 3½ minutes left but Jenkins' hit a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play, and King added a layup with two minutes left for a 74-66 lead. The Jackrabbits made 6 of 8 free throws from there to hold off the Hawkeyes.

The Jackrabbits (4-2) led 36-33 at halftime but Moss tied it with a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second half. Jenkins gave the Jackrabbits the lead for good at 54-52 with a basket with 12 minutes to go. South Dakota State gradually built an eight-point lead with 8½ minutes left but then went nearly four minutes without scoring with Ahmad Wagner drawing the Hawkeyes, 63-62, within a point with a 3-pointer before King ended the drought with a layup and free throw.

The victory was South Dakota State's fourth in 11 meetings with Iowa and seventh against a Power Five school since joining the Summit League in 2007.

Moss led Iowa (3-2) with 18 points, Jack Nunge added 14 and Tyler Cook and Wagner 11 apiece. Luka Garza grabbed 10 rebounds while Jordan Bohannon dished seven assists. The Hawkeyes shot 51 percent but commited 15 turnovers that led to 25 points.

South Dakota State will play for fifth place on Wednesday while Iowa will try to end a two-game losing streak in the game for seventh place.