The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending November 17:

Fiction

1.Oathbringer by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)

2. Artemis by Andy Weir, narrated by Rosario Dawson (Audible Studios)

3. I Am Legend by Richard Matheson, narrated by Robertson Dean (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

4. Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery, narrated by Rachel McAdams (Audible Studios)

5. Alien: Out of the Shadows by Tim Lebbon and Dirk Maggs, narrated by a full cast (Audible Studios)

6. The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien, narrated by Rob Inglis (Recorded Books)

7. The Lincoln Lawyer by Michael Connelly, narrated by Adam Grupper (Hachette (Audio)

8. Hardcore Twenty-Four by Janet Evanovich, narrated by Lorelei King (Random House Audio)

9. Origin by Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

10.End Game by David Baldacci, narrated by Kyf Brewer and Orlagh Cassidy (Hachette Audio)

Nonfiction

1. Cosmos by Carl Sagan, narrated by LeVar Burton, Seth MacFarlane, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Anna Druyan (Brilliance Audio)

2. Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose by Joe Biden, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

4. Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. Society's Child: My Autobiography by Janis Ian, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

6. Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Alfred Molina (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Silver Screen Fiend: Learning About Life from an Addiction to Film by Patton Oswalt, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio, narrated by the author and Jeremy Bobb (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (Harper Audio)

______