8 rescued, 10 missing after boat capsizes in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian authorities say eight people have been rescued and 10 are missing following a boating accident near the border with Venezuela.

John Botia, chief of emergency operations in the state of Meta, told The Associated Press that a shipwreck alert was received at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when a vessel towing another boat hit a rock in the Orinoco River and people fell overboard.

Botia said the occupants of the wrecked vessel were headed to the town of Puerto Carreno in the state of Vichada.

Civil Defense divers and Colombian navy boats were participating in search and rescue efforts.