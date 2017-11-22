Russian ice hockey player has 2-year doping ban cut

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation has slashed a doping ban given to Russian forward Danis Zaripov from two years to six months.

He's eligible to play again from Thursday.

Zaripov, a Russian Olympian in 2010, was suspended in July for taking the banned substance pseudoephedrine.

However, the IIHF says it has reached a settlement with Zaripov, who filed an appeal. The IIHF agreed to cut the suspension. Since it's dated from May 23, that means Zaripov will be eligible again on Thursday.

The IIHF says its decision is "based on extensive documentary and expert evidence that was unavailable" this year.

Zaripov has previously told Russian media he was in contact with the St. Louis Blues about a move to the NHL, where his ban isn't valid.