Macron takes Europe's center stage while Merkel falters

By ANGELA CHARLTON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/22 02:27

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron looks like the last, best hope to salvage a unified Europe, as Britain drifts away and Germany bogs down.

The role of knight in shining armor is one Macron relishes, whether he's standing up to U.S. President Donald Trump on climate change, mediating in Mideast crises or crusading to make Paris the world's newest financial capital.

Yet pitfalls await.

The inexperienced 39-year-old must surmount many hurdles to transform France into the kind of superpower economy that could drive the rest of Europe toward prosperity.

And instead of leaving Macron alone in the spotlight as Europe's superstar, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's troubles in forming a coalition at home may in fact drag Macron down with her.