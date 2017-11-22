Customs and Border Protection caught off-guard by travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general says the entity responsible for implementing President Donald Trump's travel ban was caught-off guard by his executive order.

The inspector general's office says in letters sent Monday to members of the Senate that Customs and Border Protection had "virtually no warning" the order was coming.

It also says department leaders didn't know the answers to basic questions, such as whether the order would apply to green card holders.

The inspector general's report found problems in the government's compliance with court orders lifting the ban, including wrongly preventing passengers from boarding planes to the U.S.

The inspector general says in the letters that the DHS is stalling the release of its report looking into problems with the order's implementation.