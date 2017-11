WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it killed more than 100 militants in an airstrike on an extremist group's camp in Somalia.

U.S. Africa Command said the airstrike Tuesday was 125 miles northwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

The attack targeted the al-Shabab group that is loyal to al-Qaida.

The U.S. has conducted an increasing number of airstrikes in Somalia this year, reflecting the Trump administration's decision to approved expanded military operations against extremists there.