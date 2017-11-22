Lawyer: Ex-student charged in body fluids case isn't racist

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The lawyer for a former Connecticut college student accused of smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings says he doesn't expect authorities to file hate crime charges.

Attorney Tom Stevens' comments came Tuesday after former University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu appeared in court.

Police say Brochu, who is white, wrote on Instagram about rubbing used tampons on her black roommate's backpack and putting her roommate's toothbrush "where the sun doesn't shine." Her roommate said she developed throat pain.

The 18-year-old Harwinton resident is charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace. The state NAACP and other groups are demanding felony hate crime charges. Prosecutors did not immediately return a call for comment.

Brochu told the Republican-American newspaper she acted foolishly but isn't racist.

Her case was continued to Dec. 18.