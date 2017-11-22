Human rights official, son killed in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's government is condemning the killing of a human rights official in the northern state of Baja California Sur.

The Interior Ministry says that Silvestre de la Toba Camacho, head of the state's human rights commission, was killed along with his son Fernando de la Toba Lucero. His wife and daughter were also seriously wounded.

Luis Raul Gonzalez Perez, president of the National Human Rights Commission, said in a statement that the family was attacked around 7 p.m. Monday in the state capital of La Paz. He called for the government to provide security to their surviving relatives and to the staff of the state's rights commission.

The state has seen an increase in violence as drug cartels battle for control over territory.