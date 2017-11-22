The Latest: Informants helped locate accused cop shooter

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on suspect arrested in Pennsylvania police officer shooting (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Officials in Pennsylvania say tips from informants led them to a home where they arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a rookie police officer during a traffic stop.

Twenty-nine-year old Rahmael Sal Holt was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges including murder of a law enforcement officer. He is accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw on Friday night.

Holt was arrested early Tuesday morning and is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Court documents show several friends and relatives — including Holt's mother — have been arrested for hindering his apprehension.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck says Shaw was hit multiple times after the suspect fired at least six shots.

Police Chief Jim Klein says he feels a small sense of relief that the shooter is in custody and is grateful no one else was injured.

No attorney information is listed.

6:50 a.m.

The man accused of fatally shooting a rookie police officer in western Pennsylvania is in custody.

The Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday announced the apprehension of 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt. Details of the arrest are to be released in a news conference later Tuesday.

Holt is accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop Friday night.

Police have said Holt was a passenger in the vehicle and shot the 25-year-old rookie officer in the chest while he was chasing Holt on foot.

Shaw's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.