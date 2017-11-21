Iraqi officials: Bombing in contested town kills 32 people

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say a suicide bomber detonated a pickup truck loaded with explosives, killing 32 people at a marketplace in a contested town claimed by Baghdad and the Kurdish region.

Iraqi police and hospital officials say the powerful explosion Tuesday evening in Tuz Khormato wounded at least 75 people.

At least six members of Iraq's security forces were among those killed. Tuz Khormato is about 210 kilometers, or 130 miles, north of Baghdad.

The town — claimed by both Iraq's central government and the country's Kurdish region — has long been the scene of skirmishes between Kurdish fighters known as the peshmerga and the mostly Shiite militia forces loyal to Baghdad.

Such clashes escalated following the Kurdish region's independence vote in September.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.