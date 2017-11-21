UK budget likely to prepare state finances for Brexit shock

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Treasury chief is likely to ignore demands that the government ease seven years of austerity when he unveils the budget Wednesday.

Instead, Philip Hammond is like to opting to keep a tight rein on spending as economic growth slows, as he will want to preserve the country's finances for the shock of leaving the European Union in March 2019.

There have been calls for Hammond to increase spending after a year in which the heroism of police and firefighters fueled calls to end the public sector pay cap, teachers marched to demand increased school funding and the National Health Service struggled to treat rising numbers of patients.