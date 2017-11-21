The Latest: Ryan calls Conyers report 'deeply troubling'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against Rep. John Conyers (all times local):

House Speaker Paul Ryan says it's "deeply troubling" that 88-year-old Rep. John Conyers reportedly settled a complaint in 2015 with a female aide who claimed she was fired after spurning his sexual advances.

Ryan says the House is changing its procedures for handling charges of harassment and discrimination, which have been called too weak and cumbersome.

The Wisconsin Republican says House employees "deserve and are entitled to a workplace without harassment or discrimination."

The speaker's statement didn't mention Conyers' name. Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong confirmed it was directed at the Michigan Democrat.

Conyers entered the House in 1965 and is currently its longest-serving member. He's top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

The Buzzfeed News report said Conyers paid the woman $27,000 to settle the complaint with a confidentiality agreement.

