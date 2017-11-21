Terror convict: I was mentally incompetent, entrapped by FBI

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man serving 30 years in prison for plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group wants his plea and sentence thrown out, arguing that he was mentally incompetent and was entrapped by the FBI.

Christopher Lee Cornell, 23, of suburban Cincinnati recently sent his motion to vacate from a federal prison in Fairton, New Jersey. FBI agents arrested him in January 2015 after he bought guns and ammunition, which investigators say were to be used to attack a State of the Union address.

Cornell says his counsel should have pursued defenses of incompetency and entrapment. The attorney says he can't comment because he hasn't yet seen the motion.

Cornell pleaded guilty in 2016 to three charges including attempted murder of U.S. officials and employees.