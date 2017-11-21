Taipei Rose Garden showcases 700 varieties of roses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei Rose Garden in the Xinsheng Park (新生公園) area of the Taipei EXPO Park (花博公園) is showcasing over 700 varieties of roses from November 18 through December 1.

Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO ) Director Huang Li-yuan (黃立遠) said that the city government has invested much effort in transforming Taipei Rose Garden into a venue boasting great diversity of roses through soil preparation and test cultivation of various rose species since 2010. High temperatures and typhoons in the summer have also posed challenges to the maintenance of the garden, he added.

After seven years of hard work, the garden is now home to a collection of miniature roses, shrub roses, climbing roses, floribunda roses, and hybrid tea roses, attracting rose enthusiasts from far and near.

Live music performances by local musicians are scheduled to take place at the garden in the morning of November 25 and 26, PSLO said, adding that the public are invited to visit the venue to relish the aroma of roses and musical melodies.

Taipei Rose Garden can be accessed by Taipei Metro. Get off at MRT Yuanshan Station and walk east through the Yuanshan Park and Arts Park areas of Taipei EXPO Park to reach the Xinsheng Park area.

Visitors are strongly recommended to also visit the Lin An Tai Historic House and Museum (林安泰古厝) located across the street from Xinsheng Park.

(Photo courtesy of PSLO)

(Photo courtesy of PSLO)

(Photo courtesy of PSLO)

(Photo courtesy of PSLO)

(Photo courtesy of PSLO)

(Photo courtesy of PSLO)

Lin An Tai Historic House (Photo from Flickr by 準建築人手札網站)