Tensions rising in Okinawa ahead of new US military base construction

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tensions are rising in Okinawa ahead of plans to resume construction of the Henoko base for the US Airforce.

On Sunday Nov. 19, a US Marine was involved in a drunk driving incident that killed a 61 year old local man in Naha, Okinawa. The marine's blood alcohol content was reportedly three times over the legal limit.

The US military authorities at the base have since begun enforcing a zero alcohol policy on and off base for US military personnel in response to the incident.

Meanwhile CNN reported that the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga expressed the displeasure of the Japanese government stating "It is extremely regrettable that this accident happened, even though Japanese government has repeatedly asked for the thorough implementation of preventive measures and enforcement of disciplines."

The incident occurs at an unfortunate time with regard to the US military presence in Okinawa. In early November it was announced that construction would resume on the Henoko Air Force base that has been planned for Nago City in Okinawa.

The new base is to be located in the less populated north of the island, and will house personnel and equipment that will be relocated from the Futenma base located in the more densely populated south of the prefecture.

Futenma Air Force Station seen from above (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Given the long and increasingly unwelcome stay of the US military in Okinawa, locals are not happy about the construction plans, and would rather see the US Military leave the prefecture completely, which is very unlikely to happen.

A crash of an Osprey helicopter in October near an elementary school was a further reminder of the US presence, which makes many Okinawans feel unsafe. In fact, US soldiers in Okinawa have a very unfortunate reputation for causing grief for locals, and the most recent events are only further reminders.

Currently, about 50,000 US military personnel are stationed in Okinawa prefecture, which is about 75 percent of the total stationed in Japanese territory. US military bases already occupy nearly 18 percent of the total land mass of the main island in Okinawa prefecture.

In addition to what many view as the burden of hosting the majority of US forces stationed in Japanese territory, many are also concerned about the degradation of natural ecology that the base's construction will entail for the surrounding area.

The Japanese government has also rebuffed efforts of the local Okinawan prefectural government, notably Governor Takeshi Onaga, to alter plans for the base's construction.

Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga with US Lt. Gen John Wissler, photo taken Dec. 2014 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The governor was sued in 2015 by the National Government for attempting to block access to the site that was approved for the construction project by his predecessor, with a high court ruling in favor of the central government.

Recently, Governor Onaga went directly to the US government with his appeal.

In a meeting on Nov. 13 with US Ambassador to Japan William F. Hagerty, Onaga boldly stated "In the hearts of Okinawans, the U.S. government and military are entirely responsible… I want you to understand that the base construction in Henoko is calling into doubt Japanese and American democracy."

In what might be considered response to the statements of Governor Onaga, Ambassador Hagerty claimed the construction and relocation of forces to the Henoko base is a necessary measure due to the increasing population around Futenma, and is especially important for maintaining regional security, citing the threat from North Korea's nuclear program and missile tests.

The statements were made at the Japan National Press Club on Friday Nov. 17, and speaking on recent his trip to Okinawa Hagerty stated that "U.S, and Japan relations are closer than they've ever been before. I'm very optimistic about the future of our relationship."

It is important to remember that for many Okinawans, the Japanese government is seen as complicit, if not as equally intrusive, in the affairs of Okinawan society.

Okinawa was a semi-autonomous kingdom called Ryukyu until it was formally annexed by Imperial Japan in 1872. A strong nativist cultural identity persists, and most do not identify themselves as Japanese, only as citizens of the Japanese state.

If recent events and the past behavior of US personnel in Okinawa are any indication, then the Okinawan people are likely very pessimistic about the future relationship between Okinawa and the US military.