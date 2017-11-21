Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 21, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Couple of t-storms;31;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;14;83%;77%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;SE;12;34%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;16;5;Mostly sunny;13;1;NW;14;43%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;21;10;Clouds and sun;20;9;SSE;9;51%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;13;10;Clearing;13;8;S;30;82%;58%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, cold;-7;-13;Sunny, but cold;-10;-13;N;9;92%;34%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and warm;25;13;Cloudy and warm;25;11;SSW;9;20%;1%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;0;-8;Some sun returning;0;-7;SSE;14;68%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;32;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;SE;18;45%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;13;7;Mostly sunny;16;7;SW;7;61%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;21;14;Mostly cloudy;20;14;NNE;14;66%;12%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Rainy times;24;14;Mostly sunny;21;8;NNW;14;51%;5%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;33;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;SW;7;75%;92%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;19;A t-storm in spots;28;17;E;11;68%;45%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy with a shower;32;25;Spotty showers;32;25;N;10;72%;83%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;19;9;Mostly sunny;19;8;W;13;69%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-2;Partly sunny;7;-5;NW;21;27%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;9;5;Mostly sunny;14;2;SSW;9;69%;13%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;6;5;Mostly cloudy;10;5;S;14;85%;25%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;21;8;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SSW;7;68%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;19;WNW;13;66%;75%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;8;5;Clouds, then sun;12;2;NNE;9;79%;1%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;11;9;Turning sunny;13;9;SSW;21;75%;55%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;9;0;Variable clouds;9;3;SSW;7;73%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;7;6;Fog, then sun;12;2;W;9;82%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Brilliant sunshine;21;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NNW;17;46%;9%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;18;A stray shower;31;18;NW;7;39%;56%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;12;6;Mostly cloudy;15;1;NW;10;56%;12%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;22;14;Clouds and sun;21;14;NNW;13;42%;3%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;17;10;Showers around;17;12;S;19;51%;60%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;ENE;5;64%;73%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNE;14;80%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Colder in the p.m.;8;-4;Mostly sunny;2;-1;SW;12;50%;15%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;E;9;74%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;5;3;Rain in the morning;10;6;SSW;14;97%;76%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;30;25;Nice with some sun;29;24;N;22;59%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;21;5;Mostly sunny, cooler;14;4;NNE;13;31%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;23;Showers;31;24;SSE;10;82%;93%;9

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Hazy sunshine;25;9;WNW;14;46%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;11;3;Partly sunny;19;5;SW;11;37%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;31;17;Hazy sun;28;17;NW;11;48%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clouds, a t-storm;34;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;NW;7;72%;74%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A bit of a.m. rain;14;9;Rain, some heavy;12;4;WSW;20;90%;89%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;18;1;Sunny and mild;19;3;NNE;6;16%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny;19;13;ENE;6;70%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;20;16;Cloudy;20;15;NNE;13;64%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunlit and pleasant;29;16;Clouds and sun;29;18;NNE;10;46%;5%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;E;7;69%;73%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;1;-2;A snow shower;1;-1;SE;12;93%;80%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;WNW;7;76%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;24;17;Clearing;23;15;NNE;17;65%;41%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;28;22;NE;20;54%;40%;4

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;Periods of sun, nice;30;20;ESE;10;57%;32%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;Sunny and nice;22;5;NNE;7;51%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, chilly;7;6;An afternoon shower;12;10;WSW;17;62%;66%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;Cloudy with a shower;33;24;S;8;66%;56%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Thunderstorms;29;22;Nice with sunshine;27;21;N;15;60%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun;31;17;A shower or t-storm;28;15;W;12;36%;81%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;17;-6;Becoming cloudy;14;-4;NNW;5;17%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;Sunny and beautiful;30;13;N;5;19%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;22;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;S;7;58%;6%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;34;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;N;24;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;Clouds and sun;3;-4;NNW;10;78%;27%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;E;11;67%;70%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SW;10;69%;64%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and less humid;29;14;Hazy sunshine;27;12;NW;10;47%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;NE;7;80%;86%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Decreasing clouds;21;2;Increasing clouds;18;4;E;14;34%;23%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;8;73%;70%;7

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;21;17;Mostly cloudy;21;17;S;12;70%;12%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;20;16;SSW;16;84%;10%;2

London, United Kingdom;Considerable clouds;13;12;Turning sunny, windy;15;11;SSW;32;71%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;31;16;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;NE;7;24%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;30;24;Decreasing clouds;30;24;SW;11;70%;43%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;18;3;Clouds and sun, nice;17;7;SSW;6;48%;3%;3

Male, Maldives;High clouds;30;26;A passing shower;31;25;N;2;68%;89%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SW;9;68%;64%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;ENE;10;66%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun, warm;32;18;Mostly sunny, warm;32;15;SSE;15;38%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;Partly sunny;21;4;NNE;11;35%;28%;6

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;28;21;Sun and some clouds;29;22;ENE;10;68%;44%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;1;-3;Periods of sun;1;-5;ESE;6;77%;23%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Sunshine and nice;31;26;ESE;14;67%;7%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;18;9;Periods of sun, nice;23;16;NNW;15;54%;14%;11

Montreal, Canada;Milder;9;1;Colder;2;-7;WNW;22;75%;46%;1

Moscow, Russia;A thick cloud cover;0;-2;Remaining cloudy;-1;-6;NNW;17;75%;33%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;24;Sunny and beautiful;34;24;N;11;51%;3%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;25;14;Partly sunny;26;15;NNE;15;59%;13%;11

New York, United States;Sunshine and warmer;14;9;A little a.m. rain;12;-1;NW;29;60%;55%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;16;5;WSW;10;44%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-1;-4;Cloudy with a flurry;-1;-8;SSW;15;91%;40%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, cool;11;3;Cloudy;14;9;NNW;9;71%;85%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;-2;-8;Intermittent snow;2;2;ENE;10;84%;90%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Milder;8;-1;Cloudy and colder;-1;-8;W;22;75%;20%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;26;A t-storm around;30;25;S;9;72%;83%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;WNW;6;82%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ENE;11;69%;49%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;12;7;Mostly sunny;13;10;SSW;13;69%;55%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;27;14;Sunny;28;16;ESE;19;30%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;24;A little a.m. rain;32;24;NNE;9;75%;82%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;Mostly sunny;32;23;ESE;15;59%;9%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;ESE;7;54%;31%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;9;5;Partial sunshine;10;1;SSW;15;76%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun, some clouds;8;2;Chilly with sunshine;5;-8;N;13;59%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;18;11;A bit of rain;19;10;ENE;13;68%;84%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;25;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;SE;6;48%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;31;25;A morning shower;30;25;ENE;12;63%;70%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;1;-3;Clouds and sun;1;-3;NNE;22;64%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;SSE;7;95%;36%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;SSW;11;79%;94%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;26;18;A morning shower;26;15;NNE;10;37%;57%;2

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;16;7;Partly sunny;16;8;E;8;81%;14%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Considerable clouds;2;0;Low clouds;1;-5;NE;11;74%;33%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;20;13;WNW;9;82%;4%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;ENE;7;81%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;30;25;A passing shower;30;25;ESE;13;71%;61%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny;24;17;N;9;81%;44%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;27;7;Sunny and nice;26;8;W;6;24%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Pleasant and warmer;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;32;14;SW;8;23%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;N;7;72%;11%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;20;14;SSE;15;57%;31%;2

Seattle, United States;Mild with rain;13;12;A little rain;17;13;S;14;83%;90%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;8;1;A shower in spots;11;-5;NNW;9;58%;45%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;12;10;Rain and drizzle;14;7;NNW;17;65%;56%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;28;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;NNW;8;77%;75%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;8;0;Partial sunshine;11;0;SW;8;72%;13%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;30;24;A shower;29;25;E;17;79%;82%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;0;-6;A bit of p.m. snow;4;3;SSE;11;79%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;24;19;A shower in places;24;18;NE;19;58%;75%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;25;20;Showers around;22;16;NNE;13;82%;92%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;1;-2;A snow shower;1;-2;SE;8;83%;80%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and delightful;18;3;Sunny and mild;19;5;ENE;7;26%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;16;5;Cooler;8;0;NW;28;65%;58%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Decreasing clouds;17;7;NE;9;35%;59%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Variable cloudiness;20;13;A shower in spots;19;13;N;10;46%;76%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;15;3;Mostly sunny;16;4;E;5;55%;11%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cool with sunshine;11;4;Becoming cloudy;12;7;S;11;67%;70%;2

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, breezy;9;-1;Colder;2;-3;WNW;19;58%;4%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;20;12;Clouds and sun;23;15;SSW;5;57%;42%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;21;9;Mostly sunny;22;10;S;7;58%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;-10;-21;Mostly sunny, frigid;-13;-21;WNW;12;61%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;10;9;Rain;14;11;S;12;77%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;10;6;Not as cool;13;1;SSW;11;71%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing, not as hot;30;21;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;E;8;49%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A snow shower;2;-2;Partly sunny;1;-3;SSE;8;80%;34%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Plenty of clouds;4;-1;A wintry mix;4;4;SSE;13;88%;75%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;16;12;Mostly sunny;19;12;SE;14;64%;5%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;34;25;Spotty showers;30;24;N;7;81%;79%;1

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny intervals;13;2;Snow and rain;6;-8;SW;3;83%;91%;1

