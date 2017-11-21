Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 21, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Couple of t-storms;88;77;A thunderstorm;86;77;SSW;9;83%;77%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, nice;88;68;Sunny and pleasant;87;68;SE;8;34%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;61;40;Mostly sunny;56;34;NW;9;43%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;70;49;Clouds and sun;68;49;SSE;5;51%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;55;51;Clearing;55;47;S;19;82%;58%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, cold;20;9;Sunny, but cold;14;8;N;5;92%;34%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and warm;77;55;Cloudy and warm;77;52;SSW;6;20%;1%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;33;18;Some sun returning;31;19;SSE;8;68%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;89;65;Mostly sunny, nice;84;59;SE;11;45%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;56;44;Mostly sunny;61;45;SW;4;61%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;70;57;Mostly cloudy;69;57;NNE;9;66%;12%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Rainy times;76;56;Mostly sunny;70;46;NNW;9;51%;5%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;91;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;SW;5;75%;92%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;84;66;A t-storm in spots;83;63;E;7;68%;45%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy with a shower;89;78;Spotty showers;89;77;N;6;72%;83%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;66;48;Mostly sunny;66;47;W;8;69%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;46;28;Partly sunny;45;23;NW;13;27%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;48;41;Mostly sunny;56;36;SSW;6;69%;13%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;42;41;Mostly cloudy;50;41;S;9;85%;25%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;69;47;A little p.m. rain;67;49;SSW;4;68%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;66;WNW;8;66%;75%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;47;42;Clouds, then sun;54;36;NNE;6;79%;1%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;52;47;Turning sunny;55;49;SSW;13;75%;55%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;48;31;Variable clouds;48;37;SSW;4;73%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;45;43;Fog, then sun;54;35;W;6;82%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Brilliant sunshine;69;57;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;NNW;10;46%;9%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;64;A stray shower;89;64;NW;5;39%;56%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;54;42;Mostly cloudy;59;34;NW;7;56%;12%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;71;57;Clouds and sun;69;56;NNW;8;42%;3%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;62;51;Showers around;63;54;S;12;51%;60%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;82;69;ENE;3;64%;73%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;90;78;A t-storm in spots;87;77;NNE;9;80%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Colder in the p.m.;46;25;Mostly sunny;36;30;SW;8;50%;15%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, p.m. showers;87;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;E;6;74%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;41;37;Rain in the morning;51;42;SSW;9;97%;76%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;86;77;Nice with some sun;85;76;N;13;59%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;70;40;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;39;NNE;8;31%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;74;Showers;87;75;SSE;6;82%;93%;9

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;Hazy sunshine;76;49;WNW;9;46%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;51;37;Partly sunny;67;41;SW;7;37%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;87;63;Hazy sun;83;63;NW;7;48%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Clouds, a t-storm;93;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;NW;4;72%;74%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A bit of a.m. rain;57;49;Rain, some heavy;54;38;WSW;12;90%;89%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;64;34;Sunny and mild;67;38;NNE;4;16%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;66;56;Partly sunny;66;56;ENE;3;70%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;68;61;Cloudy;68;60;NNE;8;64%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunlit and pleasant;84;60;Clouds and sun;84;64;NNE;6;46%;5%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;83;66;A t-storm in spots;83;65;E;4;69%;73%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;35;28;A snow shower;34;31;SE;7;93%;80%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;WNW;4;76%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;74;62;Clearing;74;59;NNE;11;65%;41%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;68;Partly sunny;83;71;NE;13;54%;40%;4

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;71;Periods of sun, nice;86;69;ESE;6;57%;32%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;74;44;Sunny and nice;72;42;NNE;4;51%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, chilly;45;43;An afternoon shower;53;50;WSW;11;62%;66%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;76;Cloudy with a shower;92;75;S;5;66%;56%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Thunderstorms;84;72;Nice with sunshine;81;71;N;10;60%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun;87;62;A shower or t-storm;82;58;W;7;36%;81%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;63;21;Becoming cloudy;58;25;NNW;3;17%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;Sunny and beautiful;85;56;N;3;19%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;72;43;Sunny and pleasant;74;41;S;4;58%;6%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;93;62;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;N;15;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;36;30;Clouds and sun;37;25;NNW;6;78%;27%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;85;78;Showers and t-storms;87;77;E;7;67%;70%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;92;74;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SW;6;69%;64%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and less humid;84;57;Hazy sunshine;81;54;NW;6;47%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A shower or t-storm;88;75;NE;4;80%;86%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Decreasing clouds;69;35;Increasing clouds;65;39;E;9;34%;23%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SW;5;73%;70%;7

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;70;63;Mostly cloudy;69;63;S;7;70%;12%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;66;54;Partly sunny;68;61;SSW;10;84%;10%;2

London, United Kingdom;Considerable clouds;56;54;Turning sunny, windy;59;52;SSW;20;71%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;87;61;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;NE;4;24%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;86;75;Decreasing clouds;86;75;SW;7;70%;43%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;64;37;Clouds and sun, nice;63;45;SSW;4;48%;3%;3

Male, Maldives;High clouds;86;78;A passing shower;88;78;N;1;68%;89%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SW;6;68%;64%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;ENE;6;66%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun, warm;90;64;Mostly sunny, warm;90;59;SSE;9;38%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;Partly sunny;69;39;NNE;7;35%;28%;6

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;83;69;Sun and some clouds;83;72;ENE;6;68%;44%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;34;27;Periods of sun;34;23;ESE;4;77%;23%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;78;Sunshine and nice;87;78;ESE;9;67%;7%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;64;49;Periods of sun, nice;74;61;NNW;9;54%;14%;11

Montreal, Canada;Milder;47;34;Colder;35;20;WNW;14;75%;46%;1

Moscow, Russia;A thick cloud cover;33;29;Remaining cloudy;30;21;NNW;11;75%;33%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;76;Sunny and beautiful;92;76;N;7;51%;3%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;77;57;Partly sunny;78;59;NNE;9;59%;13%;11

New York, United States;Sunshine and warmer;57;48;A little a.m. rain;53;31;NW;18;60%;55%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;64;46;Mostly sunny;62;41;WSW;7;44%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;30;25;Cloudy with a flurry;29;18;SSW;9;91%;40%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, cool;52;38;Cloudy;57;48;NNW;6;71%;85%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;28;18;Intermittent snow;36;35;ENE;6;84%;90%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Milder;46;29;Cloudy and colder;30;18;W;14;75%;20%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;86;78;A t-storm around;86;78;S;5;72%;83%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;86;75;WNW;4;82%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;91;76;ENE;7;69%;49%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;54;44;Mostly sunny;56;50;SSW;8;69%;55%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;81;57;Sunny;83;60;ESE;12;30%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;93;75;A little a.m. rain;89;76;NNE;6;75%;82%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;89;72;Mostly sunny;90;73;ESE;9;59%;9%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;88;71;Partly sunny, nice;88;70;ESE;4;54%;31%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;49;41;Partial sunshine;50;33;SSW;9;76%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun, some clouds;47;35;Chilly with sunshine;41;18;N;8;59%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;64;52;A bit of rain;66;50;ENE;8;68%;84%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;78;47;Partly sunny, nice;73;48;SE;4;48%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;87;77;A morning shower;87;77;ENE;8;63%;70%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;34;26;Clouds and sun;34;26;NNE;13;64%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;36;27;Mostly cloudy;34;29;SSE;4;95%;36%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;83;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;71;SSW;7;79%;94%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;79;65;A morning shower;78;59;NNE;6;37%;57%;2

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;60;45;Partly sunny;62;46;E;5;81%;14%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Considerable clouds;36;32;Low clouds;34;23;NE;7;74%;33%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;69;55;Partly sunny;69;56;WNW;6;82%;4%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;75;64;Showers and t-storms;76;64;ENE;4;81%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;87;76;A passing shower;87;77;ESE;8;71%;61%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;62;Partly sunny;76;63;N;5;81%;44%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;80;45;Sunny and nice;79;46;W;4;24%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Pleasant and warmer;85;57;Sunny and pleasant;89;58;SW;5;23%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;82;73;Partly sunny, nice;84;71;N;4;72%;11%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;70;48;Partly sunny;68;56;SSE;10;57%;31%;2

Seattle, United States;Mild with rain;55;53;A little rain;63;55;S;9;83%;90%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;47;33;A shower in spots;51;23;NNW;6;58%;45%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;54;50;Rain and drizzle;57;45;NNW;10;65%;56%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;83;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;NNW;5;77%;75%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;47;32;Partial sunshine;51;31;SW;5;72%;13%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;86;75;A shower;85;76;E;11;79%;82%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;32;21;A bit of p.m. snow;39;37;SSE;7;79%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;74;66;A shower in places;75;65;NE;12;58%;75%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;77;69;Showers around;72;61;NNE;8;82%;92%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;34;28;A snow shower;33;28;SE;5;83%;80%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and delightful;64;38;Sunny and mild;66;40;ENE;5;26%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;60;42;Cooler;46;32;NW;18;65%;58%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;63;49;Decreasing clouds;62;45;NE;6;35%;59%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Variable cloudiness;69;56;A shower in spots;66;56;N;6;46%;76%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;59;37;Mostly sunny;61;40;E;3;55%;11%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cool with sunshine;52;39;Becoming cloudy;54;45;S;7;67%;70%;2

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, breezy;48;30;Colder;35;27;WNW;12;58%;4%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;69;53;Clouds and sun;73;58;SSW;3;57%;42%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;69;48;Mostly sunny;72;51;S;5;58%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;14;-6;Mostly sunny, frigid;8;-5;WNW;7;61%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;49;47;Rain;58;51;S;7;77%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;49;43;Not as cool;56;34;SSW;7;71%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing, not as hot;86;69;Partly sunny, warm;87;66;E;5;49%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A snow shower;36;28;Partly sunny;34;26;SSE;5;80%;34%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Plenty of clouds;38;31;A wintry mix;40;38;SSE;8;88%;75%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;61;53;Mostly sunny;66;54;SE;9;64%;5%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;93;78;Spotty showers;85;76;N;4;81%;79%;1

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny intervals;56;36;Snow and rain;42;18;SW;2;83%;91%;1

