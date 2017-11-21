Savor water chestnuts of southwestern Taiwan before having to wait for another year  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The harvest season of water chestnuts in Guantian District (官田), Tainan City is coming to an end and the district’s farmers’ association is urging the public to buy the high quality and inexpensive farm product while it is still available, or wait for another year if you miss.

Guantian Farmers' Association director-general Lin Cheng-jung (林正容) told reporters that Guantian water chestnuts have made their mark in the market and are very well liked by consumers. The wholesale price for Guantian water chestnuts last year was about NT$50 per kilogram, which brought higher income than planting rice would for local farmers, Lin said.

It could be the hot weather that affected people’s desire to buy water chestnuts, the price for the farm product this year is considerably lower than that of last year, at about NT$40 per kilogram, Lin said.

He said that whether being cooked as soup, added into a dish, or being steamed as a snack, water chestnuts are always delicious and healthy. The harvest season of this year’s Guantian water chestnuts is expected to last only till the end of this month, so now is the time for consumers to grasp the last few days to savor the freshly picked water chestnuts before having to wait for another year if they miss the last chance, he added.