FIFA bans 3 soccer officials for life for taking bribes

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says three soccer officials who pleaded guilty in American courts to accepting bribes have been banned for life.

They include former FIFA audit committee member Richard Lai of Guam, who testified in federal court that the source of his bribe money was Olympic powerbroker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah of Kuwait.

Sheikh Ahmad referred his own case to the FIFA ethics committee in April.

FIFA says two former soccer federation presidents, Julio Rocha of Nicaragua and Rafael Esquivel of Venezuela, have also been banned for life. They were arrested in Zurich in May 2015 and later extradited to the United States.

FIFA says it imposed "appropriate fines in relation to the amounts of the bribes that they have admitted having taken."