Indonesian police kill Taiwanese national during drug raid

Police in Jakarta reportedly shot and killed an unidentified Taiwanese man for resisting arrest on drug charges

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/21 18:59

Indonesia National Police officers lined up in Jakarta, Indonesia (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –  In another instance of Indonesia expanded efforts to crackdown on drug use and drug dealing in the country, a Taiwanese national has reportedly been killed by police officers in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The incident occurred during a drug raid on the evening of Monday, Nov. 20 according to the Jakarta Post.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be released, but Indonesian sources refer to him as LW. Another Taiwanese national and an Indonesian were also arrested in the raid which occurred in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.

LW reportedly resisted arrest when officers arrived, which led to "firm but measured action" on the part of the officers involved. The Taiwanese man reportedly died from his wounds at a hospital following the incident.

Police came to arrest LW and the other Taiwanese national after an Indonesian man was arrested for drug charges and informed police that the Taiwanese men had sold him crystal methamphetamine.

Some quantity of crystal methamphetamine was also reportedly found on the premises where the incident occurred.

The other Taiwanese national, referred to as YCY, is in custody at the Jakarta detention center. Police are still looking for other suspects involved in the dealing and trafficking of illegal substances.

In a related report, Indonesian authorities have sentenced 11 Taiwanese men to death for drug offenses, which is the highest of any year on record.

There are currently over 30 Taiwanese citizens imprisoned in Indonesia for drug trafficking crimes.

The war on drugs in Indonesia has been steadily growing over the past year. In September 2016, the leader for Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency (BNN), Comr. Gen. Budi Waseso called for Indonesian police to adopt a Duterte-style offensive to stop the spread of drugs in the country.

Then in July 2017, Indonesian President Joko Widodo echoed the statements by declaring there existed a "narcotics emergency" in the country and that law enforcement should be especially firm with foreign drug dealers.

 
