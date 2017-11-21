  1. Home
Lebanon premier to head to Egypt amid political tensions

By  Associated Press
2017/11/21 18:19

PARIS (AP) — Casually leaving his Paris residence in jogging shorts, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri looks pretty relaxed for a man whose country is in political turmoil.

Hariri arrived in Paris on Saturday after a mysterious resignation announcement from Saudi Arabia that prompted fears he was being held against his will.

He's expected to leave Tuesday for Cairo — where the Arab League is holding meetings on regional tensions — and then head home to Beirut to lay out his political position.

But first, Hariri appeared to be headed for a jog. He left his residence in a high-end Paris neighborhood Tuesday wearing a sweatshirt, running shoes and shorts — despite the 9 C (48 F) temperature.

Surrounded by bodyguards, he got in a car, which was escorted by a police convoy.