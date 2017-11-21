Taiwan trade mission to hold one-on-one in Delhi

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- The 2017 Taiwan Fastener Trade Mission, organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of External Affairs, and implemented by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23, at the Family Room, Hyatt Regency, in New Delhi.

Some of the leading Taiwanese companies that are sending delegations to participate in the one-on-one trade meetings include Al-Pro Metals Comany, Anchor Fasteners Industrial Company, Chang Chi Metal Industry Company, Chite Enterprises Company, Hwang Shiang Industry Company, Long Term Supplies Company, Ray Fu Enterprise Company, Shiho Screw Industrial Company, Shuenn Chang Fa Enterprise Co, Special Rivets Corp, Taiwan RDP Industrial Company, Topist Enterprise Company and Ying Ming Industry Company.

These companies manufacture special screws, automotive screws, open die screws, special nuts/square nuts/hex flange nuts, anchor products, riveting products, automotive parts, fasteners, bolts, stamping parts, special parts, custom fasteners, non-standard screws, rivets, spins, socket tools by old forming, machine parts, self-drilling screws, drywall screws, decking screws, roofing screws, machine screws, thread forming screws, special fasteners, automatic fasteners, nuts, self-tapping screws, thread forming screws, stainless steel screws, self-drilling screws, fasteners, high tensile fasteners, and automatic fasteners.

The Taipei World Trade Center, Mumbai, has invited participants to register online for free participation.