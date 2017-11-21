Taipei ranked 12 on Fodor’s Go List 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei city was ranked 12th on the list of 52 places that reminded people what a wonderful world this is, which was published by the world's largest publisher of English language travel and tourism information, Fodors' Travel.

The Fodor 2018 Go List suggested a list of 52 places that are described as charming habitats and worth exploring. Among them, Taipei city placed 12th on the list, and was recommended highly for its mix of tradition and urban development.

Taipei is the home of some temples with lots of history that are worth visiting, including Longshan temple and Guandu temple. More than that, the city also holds various events to promote a friendly-urban lifestyle, such as the 2018 Taiwan Cycling Festival. Besides, delicious street foods and night markets are also accounted for Taipei's highlights. This capital of Taiwan is definitely one of the top destinations to visit in 2018.

At the top of the list was Marrakesh in Morocco where the desert oasis was said to be of 2018's most fashionable vacations. Following Marrakesh, is a self-governing island country in the South Pacific, the Cook Islands which ranked 2nd and is worth exploring for its authentic island life. Salar de Tunupa in Bolivia took the number 3 spot with its amazing high-altitude landscapes and salt-brick hotels.

(Marrakesh in Morocco, image by Diana Brady, Flickr)

Mongolia, the only Asian destination in the top 10, was ranked 8th for its pristine nomadic life and vast desert landscapes. Other popular Asian cities named in the list, were Singapore at 27, Bali in Indonesia at 32 and Tokyo in Japan at 43.