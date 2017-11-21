  1. Home
German president pushing parties to form government

By  Associated Press
2017/11/21 16:00

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's president is to meet with party leaders after talks to form a new government between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc the left-leaning Greens and pro-business Free Democrats broke down earlier this week.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has called on political leaders to rethink their positions and try again to form a new government, will meet the leaders of the Greens and Free Democrats later on Tuesday.

The center-left Social Democrats — Merkel's partners in the outgoing government — say they won't budge from their refusal to enter a new Merkel administration. If that stands, a minority government or new elections are the only options.

Peter Altmaier, the acting finance minister and a close confidant of Merkel, called on the parties to not run away from their responsibility, but "make forming a government the primary objective."