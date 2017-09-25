BC-HKN--NHL Preseason Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ottawa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|5
|Boston
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|10
|10
|Florida
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|11
|8
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|10
|Toronto
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|12
|Detroit
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|13
|17
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|7
|12
|Montreal
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|16
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|10
|9
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|13
|7
|Carolina
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|12
|8
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|14
|16
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|7
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|10
|Columbus
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|13
|19
|Washington
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|6
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|7
|8
|St. Louis
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|12
|Dallas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Chicago
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|13
|6
|Nashville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|13
|Colorado
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|8
|Winnipeg
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|25
|12
|San Jose
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|6
|Vegas
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|19
|12
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|14
|13
|Vancouver
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|21
|29
|Arizona
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|11
|10
|Anaheim
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|16
|Calgary
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|13
|17
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Nashville 5, Columbus 3
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1
Vegas 4, Anaheim 2
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1
|Monday's Games
New Jersey at Ottawa
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers
Chicago at Boston
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders
Pittsburgh at Detroit
Montreal at Toronto
Calgary at Winnipeg
Colorado at Dallas
Carolina at Edmonton
Anaheim at Arizona