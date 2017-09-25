BC-HKN--NHL Preseason Glance,0387

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Ottawa 3 3 0 0 6 16 5 Boston 4 3 1 0 6 10 10 Florida 3 2 0 1 5 11 8 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 10 10 Toronto 4 2 2 0 4 10 12 Detroit 4 1 2 1 3 13 17 Buffalo 4 1 2 1 3 7 12 Montreal 4 0 4 0 0 6 16 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 5 3 0 2 8 10 9 New Jersey 4 3 0 1 7 13 7 Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 12 8 Pittsburgh 4 2 1 1 5 14 16 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 2 0 4 7 7 Philadelphia 4 1 1 2 4 8 10 Columbus 5 1 3 1 3 13 19 Washington 4 1 3 0 2 6 14 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 7 8 St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 12 Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 10 8 Chicago 3 2 1 0 4 13 6 Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 12 13 Colorado 4 2 2 0 4 12 8 Winnipeg 4 0 3 1 1 5 14 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 25 12 San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 15 6 Vegas 4 3 1 0 6 19 12 Los Angeles 4 2 1 1 5 14 13 Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 21 29 Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 11 10 Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 7 16 Calgary 4 1 3 0 2 13 17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Nashville 5, Columbus 3

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

Vegas 4, Anaheim 2

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Ottawa

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers

Chicago at Boston

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders

Pittsburgh at Detroit

Montreal at Toronto

Calgary at Winnipeg

Colorado at Dallas

Carolina at Edmonton

Anaheim at Arizona