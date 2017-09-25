  1. Home
BC-HKN--NHL Preseason Glance

By  Associated Press
2017/09/25 11:02
BC-HKN--NHL Preseason Glance,0387 National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Ottawa 3 3 0 0 6 16 5
Boston 4 3 1 0 6 10 10
Florida 3 2 0 1 5 11 8
Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 10 10
Toronto 4 2 2 0 4 10 12
Detroit 4 1 2 1 3 13 17
Buffalo 4 1 2 1 3 7 12
Montreal 4 0 4 0 0 6 16
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 5 3 0 2 8 10 9
New Jersey 4 3 0 1 7 13 7
Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 12 8
Pittsburgh 4 2 1 1 5 14 16
N.Y. Rangers 4 2 2 0 4 7 7
Philadelphia 4 1 1 2 4 8 10
Columbus 5 1 3 1 3 13 19
Washington 4 1 3 0 2 6 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 7 8
St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 12
Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 10 8
Chicago 3 2 1 0 4 13 6
Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 12 13
Colorado 4 2 2 0 4 12 8
Winnipeg 4 0 3 1 1 5 14
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 25 12
San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 15 6
Vegas 4 3 1 0 6 19 12
Los Angeles 4 2 1 1 5 14 13
Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 21 29
Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 11 10
Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 7 16
Calgary 4 1 3 0 2 13 17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Nashville 5, Columbus 3

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

Vegas 4, Anaheim 2

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Ottawa

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers

Chicago at Boston

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders

Pittsburgh at Detroit

Montreal at Toronto

Calgary at Winnipeg

Colorado at Dallas

Carolina at Edmonton

Anaheim at Arizona