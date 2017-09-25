Women’s March Taiwan creates peace dove on International Day of Peace

TAIPEI --- To celebrate the annual International Day of Peace, Women’s March Taiwan (WMT) created a giant peace dove Thursday evening in Taipei Main Station, inviting passersby to write their hopes and expectations of peace on the handmade dove.

Established in 1981 by the United Nations (UN), International Day of Peace was declared by the General Assembly to commemorate and commit to peace. The exact date of Peace Day was fixed in 2001 and has been observed worldwide on every September 21 since then. This year, the theme was announced to be "Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All," aiming to bring international attention to the plight of immigrants and refugees.

"We stand together for peace against the forces of hate and exclusion," stated the Global Women’s March in its Peace Declaration, calling for protection to those who are affected by wars and forced to remain homeless. Events were held around the world and Taiwan was among one of the few chapters mentioned on the list.

"We would like to raise awareness of the rights of new immigrants and migrant workers community in Taiwan," said Crystal Liu, director of WMT. Though the refugee crisis seems less relatable to most Taiwanese people, Liu pointed out the insecurity many have experienced.

"Because of our different status and personal experiences, we may feel like we don't belong at some point in our lives, and to us that can be similar to the feeling of those who don't have a home," she added.

Inspired by the Peace Day campaigns started by Jane Goodall and her organization Roots & Shoots, WMT made the peace dove from scratch with recyclable materials. More than 20 people stopped by for the event throughout the evening, and each left a message about the issue they are concerned with or the peace they hoped to see in the society. The giant peace dove not only carried messages but also encourage participants to sit down in circles to discuss and exchange ideas on social issues.

"I believe in peace," said Edward Tseng, Taiwan coordinator of Asia Pacific Youth Exchange (APYE), after sharing his project in Malaysia, which focused on helping to build connections among Malaysians coming from various backgrounds. "I realized that it's possible to achieve peace and harmony despite all the differences," he concluded.

Besides joining the group at Taipei Main Station, participants who were not able to attend showed their support via the internet. Their messages were submitted through an online form, which would still be available after the event, and would later be written on the dove by WMT staff.

The event also attracted Legislator Tsai Pei-hui (蔡培慧) and Chang Cheng (張正), founder of 4-Way Voice and Brilliant Time Southeast Asia-themed bookstore, who both sent their messages online earlier this week. Supporters from other parts of the world delivered their hopes for peace to the Taiwan chapter of the Women’s March as well.

"I hope one day there will be a day when no person – woman or man, child or elderly feels the hunger and war," wrote Siiri from Estonia. "Hopefully on that time everyone who is different will be accepted; everyone will be loved."