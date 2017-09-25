US military kills 17 ISIS militants in Libya airstrikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says 17 Islamic State militants were killed in airstrikes on Libya.

The Friday airstrikes, which were announced by U.S. African Command on Sunday, happened in an Islamic State group camp about 50 miles southeast of Sirte. In addition to the 17 deaths, the military said the six "precision airstrikes" also destroyed three vehicles.

The U.S. military says the strikes were carried out in conjunction with the Libyan military and aligned forces.

The military says the camp was used "by ISIS to move fighters in and out of the country; stockpile weapons and equipment; and to plot and conduct attacks."

Officials said these terrorists have used Libya "to launch external terror attacks in neighboring countries," including multiple attacks across Europe.