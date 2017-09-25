Ronaldo sends message to family of boy killed in earthquake

MADRID (AP) — Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of solidarity to the family of a young fan killed in Mexico's earthquake.

Ronaldo twitted a photo of himself holding a Real Madrid jersey with the message "To my No. 1 fan, Santiago."

Spanish media said the message written on the jersey was in reference to Santiago Flores, the boy killed in a school crushed by Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

The boy's relatives reportedly wrote Ronaldo after the boy's death to tell the Portugal star that Santiago was a huge fan.

Ronaldo wrote in his Twitter post on Sunday that "in this moment of pain, I send a huge hug to Santiago's family and to all the families who have lost their loved ones."

Atletico Madrid said Saturday it was donating 50,000 euros ($59,700) to aid those affected by the earthquake.