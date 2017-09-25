Tigers' Cabrera diagnosed with herniated disks in back

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been diagnosed Sunday with two herniated disks in his back.

Cabrera left Saturday's 10-4 loss to Minnesota due to tightness in his lower back. The Tigers said Sunday an MRI showed damage between the L3 and L4, and the L4 and L5 disk.

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said it is unlikely the 34-year-old will have surgery and said Cabrera probably will be treated with anti-inflammatory injections to quell pain.

"It's probably been slowly developing for years," Ausmus said.

A four-time AL batting champion, Cabrera is hitting .249 with 16 homers and 60 RBIs this season. It is not clear whether his season is over.

"We're certainly not ruling out the possibility that he can play again," Ausmus said. "I would imagine if he did, it would be in a DH role."

Ausmus, who was told Friday he will not return next year, said Cabrera likely will not remain a fulltime first baseman and will shift to designated hitter.

"I not only think it will benefit him, I think it will probably happen," Ausmus said.

