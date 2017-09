MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Defense Ministry says a general has been killed in fighting in Syria.

The ministry said Sunday that Lt. Gen. Valery Asapov "was at a command post of Syrian troops, assisting the Syrian commanders in the operation for the liberation of the city of Deir ez-Zor."

State news agency Tass reported that "as a result of a mortar shelling by the IS (Islamic State group), Asapov was mortally wounded."