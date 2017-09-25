England-West Indies 3rd ODI scoreboard

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday after England beat West Indies by 124 runs in the third one-day international at the County Ground:
|England Innings
Jonny Bairstow c and b Holder 13
Alex Hales lbw b Cummins 36
Joe Root lbw b Cummins 84
Eoin Morgan c Hope b Holder 0
Ben Stokes c Lewis b Powell 73
Jos Buttler b Cummins 2
Moeen Ali c Holder b Nurse 102
Chris Woakes c Powell b Taylor 34
Liam Plunkett run out Taylor 9
David Willey not out 1
Adil Rashid not out 9
Extras: (1lb, 3w, 2nb) 6
TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 369
Overs: 50.
Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-73, 3-74, 4-206, 5-210, 6-217, 7-334, 8-354, 9-358.
Bowling: Jerome Taylor 10-1-75-1 (3w, 1nb), Jason Holder 10-0-81-2 (1nb), Miguel Cummins 9-0-82-3, Devendra Bishoo 5-0-33-0, Ashley Nurse 8-0-59-1, Rovman Powell 8-0-38-1.
|West Indies Innings
Chris Gayle run out Rashid 94
Evin Lewis c Ali b Willey 13
Shai Hope c Buttler b Plunkett 20
Marlon Samuels c Buttler b Plunkett 11
Jason Mohammed c Bairstow b Plunkett 38
Rovman Powell c Woakes b Rashid 8
Jason Holder c Ali b Plunkett 34
Ashley Nurse lbw b Rashid 1
Devendra Bishoo c Morgan b Plunkett 12
Jerome Taylor b Rashid 0
Miguel Cummins not out 4
Extras: (3lb, 7w) 10
TOTAL: (all out) 245
Overs: 39.1
Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-79, 3-109, 4-176, 5-192, 6-210, 2-212, 8-241, 9-241, 10-245.
Bowling: Chris Woakes 7-1-32-0 (1w), David Willey 4-0-34-1 (1w), Liam Plunkett 8.1-0-52-5 (1w), Moeen Ali 10-0-65-0 (2w), Ben Stokes 4-0-25-0 (2w), Adil Rashid 6-0-34-3.
Toss: West Indies.
Result: England won by 124 runs.
Series: England leads five-match series 2-0.
Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Michael Gough, England.
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia.
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath, India.