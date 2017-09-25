England-West Indies 3rd ODI scoreboard

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday after England beat West Indies by 124 runs in the third one-day international at the County Ground:

England Innings

Jonny Bairstow c and b Holder 13

Alex Hales lbw b Cummins 36

Joe Root lbw b Cummins 84

Eoin Morgan c Hope b Holder 0

Ben Stokes c Lewis b Powell 73

Jos Buttler b Cummins 2

Moeen Ali c Holder b Nurse 102

Chris Woakes c Powell b Taylor 34

Liam Plunkett run out Taylor 9

David Willey not out 1

Adil Rashid not out 9

Extras: (1lb, 3w, 2nb) 6

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 369

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-73, 3-74, 4-206, 5-210, 6-217, 7-334, 8-354, 9-358.

Bowling: Jerome Taylor 10-1-75-1 (3w, 1nb), Jason Holder 10-0-81-2 (1nb), Miguel Cummins 9-0-82-3, Devendra Bishoo 5-0-33-0, Ashley Nurse 8-0-59-1, Rovman Powell 8-0-38-1.

West Indies Innings

Chris Gayle run out Rashid 94

Evin Lewis c Ali b Willey 13

Shai Hope c Buttler b Plunkett 20

Marlon Samuels c Buttler b Plunkett 11

Jason Mohammed c Bairstow b Plunkett 38

Rovman Powell c Woakes b Rashid 8

Jason Holder c Ali b Plunkett 34

Ashley Nurse lbw b Rashid 1

Devendra Bishoo c Morgan b Plunkett 12

Jerome Taylor b Rashid 0

Miguel Cummins not out 4

Extras: (3lb, 7w) 10

TOTAL: (all out) 245

Overs: 39.1

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-79, 3-109, 4-176, 5-192, 6-210, 2-212, 8-241, 9-241, 10-245.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 7-1-32-0 (1w), David Willey 4-0-34-1 (1w), Liam Plunkett 8.1-0-52-5 (1w), Moeen Ali 10-0-65-0 (2w), Ben Stokes 4-0-25-0 (2w), Adil Rashid 6-0-34-3.

Toss: West Indies.

Result: England won by 124 runs.

Series: England leads five-match series 2-0.

Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Michael Gough, England.

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia.

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath, India.