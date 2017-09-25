  1. Home
Latest: Crowds gather ahead of UC Berkeley right-wing rally

By  Associated Press
2017/09/25 02:42

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a planned speech by a right-wing provocateur at the University of California, Berkeley (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Several dozen demonstrators who've gathered at the University of California, Berkeley, to protest a planned speech by Milo Yiannopoulos have been met by a similarly-sized crowd supporting the right-wing provocateur.

Police are keeping the two sides separated Sunday at the university's Sproul Plaza, where Yiannopoulos has yet to appear. His speech was set for noon.

A conservative campus group says a planned four-day event dubbed Free Speech Week was canceled. However, Yiannopoulos announced Saturday that he would appear with others at an unsanctioned rally.

His supporters toted signs saying "Stop liberal intolerance, support Trump" while demonstrators on the other side shouted slogans like "No Trump, no KKK."

Berkeley's Sproul Plaza was the center of activity on campus during the 1960s Free Speech Movement.