Bjerregaard wins in Portugal for 1st European Tour title

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Lucas Bjerregaard secured his first European Tour victory with a four-shot win at the Portugal Masters on Sunday after a 6-under 65 in the final round.

The Dane had eight birdies and two bogeys to finish overall on 20-under 264 at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, with Marc Warren of Scotland in second place.

Englishmen Graeme Storm (67) and Eddie Pepperell (68) tied for third, five shots behind Bjerregaard.

"Today is up there with one of my best rounds," said the 26-year-old Bjerregaard. "Not so much the 6 under around here, I've done that before, but under the pressure ... the two shots I hit on 17 are some of the best I've hit in a long time."

Bjerregaard birdied Nos. 15 and 17 to end with a comfortable lead over Warren.

Bjerregaard entered the final round with a one-shot lead over South African George Coetzee, who finished tied for seventh after shooting par 71.

"I felt like it was my time to go out and grab it (victory) and not wait for someone to hand it to me," Bjerregaard said.

Bjerregaard had struggled with his game recently. He recorded four top-five finishes in 2015, but entered the week in danger of losing his card.

Defending champion Padraig Harrington shot a 2-under 69 to finish tied for 25th, 10 shots behind Bjerregaard.