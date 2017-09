BRISTOL, England (AP) — England beat West Indies by 124 runs in the third one-day international on Sunday at the County Ground to lead the five-match series 2-0.

England 369-9 (Moeen Ali 102, Joe Root 84, Ben Stokes 73; Miguel Cummins 3-82) beat West Indies 245 in 39.1 overs (Chris Gayle 94; Liam Plunkett 5-52) by 124 runs.