Sagan becomes 1st man to win 3 straight world road titles

BERGEN, Norway (AP) — Peter Sagan of Slovakia became the first man to win three straight world road race titles on Sunday after holding off Norwegian Alexander Kristoff in a sprint finish on Sunday.

Sagan was unnoticed during most of the 267.5-kilometer (166-mile) race. He perfectly timed his final effort, powering to the front in the final straight at the road world championships.

Australia's Michael Matthews was third.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe tried to go for a solo win in the final 10 kilometers after a sudden acceleration on the final climb of Salmon Hill. He was joined by Gianni Moscon of Italy but the pair was ultimately reined in.