Qualifier Gojowczyk wins maiden title at Moselle Open

METZ, France (AP) — Qualifier Peter Gojowczyk won his maiden ATP title at the Moselle Open in his first final, defeating seventh-seeded Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-2 Sunday.

The last qualifier to win a title on the main tour was Frenchman Nicolas Mahut at 's-Hertogenbosch in 2015.

The 95th-ranked Gojowczyk faced 12 aces from his French rival but put on a solid display on his own serve. He did not face a single break point and broke Paire three times to win the indoor tournament.

Paire, who had snapped an eight-match semifinal losing run on Saturday, was chasing a second title after claiming his maiden trophy in Bastad two years ago.

French pair Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin won the doubles title, beating Wesley Koolhof and Artem Sitak 7-5, 6-3.