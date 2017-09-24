  1. Home
White House says tax plan to help business, middle class

By CATHERINE LUCEY , Associated Press,Associated Press
SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a Republican tax overhaul plan expected to come out this week will offer help for the middle class and businesses.

He says the plan "creates a middle-income tax cut, it makes businesses competitive and it creates jobs."

Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) tells ABC's "This Week" there are changes, too, for the "high end," including "getting rid of lots of deductions."

But he's offering no specifics.

In the past, Mnuchin has said there would be no "absolute tax cut" for the wealthy.

On Sunday, he said: "It was never a promise. It was never a pledge. What it was and it is still, it was what the president's objective was."

He added: "The current plan for many, many people it will not reduce taxes on the high end."