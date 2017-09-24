AP PHOTOS: Rohingya cry for 'motherland' at refugee camp

Rohingya Muslim boys, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, pray at the end of their Quranic lesson in a newly opened madrasa, or religious s
Rohingya Muslim girls, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, pray at the end of their Quranic lesson in a newly opened madrasa, or religious
Rohingya Muslim girls, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, attend recitation classes of the holy Quran in a newly opened madrasa, or religi
Rohingya Muslim girls, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, attend recitation classes of the holy Quran in a newly opened madrasa, or religi
Rohingya Muslim children, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, eat their breakfast outside their shelter, at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangla
A Rohingya Muslim boy, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, sells chicken, at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. T
A sick Rohingya Muslim woman, Amila Khatoon, is carried on a plastic chair, by her sons on the way to hospital outside Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangla
Noor Mohammad a Rohingya Muslim man, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her mother as they pose for picture while looking for shelte
Nine months pregnant Rohingya Muslim woman, Hajira Begum in pain leans her head on the shoulder of her husband Mohammad Sayeed as they walk towards ho
KUTUPALONG REFUGEE CAMP, Bangladesh (AP) — The young Rohingya Muslim boy recites verses from the Quran in a crowded little tent that serves as a madrasa in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. Then Sheikh Ahmad lifts his hands in prayer and the tears begin to flow.
He prays for those killed in the violence that his family escaped, almond the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh over the past month.
Back in his family's tiny shanty, he plays with his sisters.
An Associated Press photographer asks him why he wept, and the tears seep through again.
"I'm crying for my motherland," he says.