BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Burnley 5, Leeds 7
Crystal Palace 1, Huddersfield 0
Brentford 1, Norwich 3
Aston Villa 0, Middlesbrough 2
Wolverhampton 1, Bristol Rovers 0
West Ham 3, Bolton 0
Bournemouth 1, Brighton 0
Bristol City 2, Stoke 0
Leicester 2, Liverpool 0
Tottenham 1, Barnsley 0
Reading 0, Swansea 2
|Wednesday's Matches
Everton 3, Sunderland 0
Arsenal 1, Doncaster 0
Chelsea 5, Nottingham Forest 1
West Bromwich Albion 1, Manchester City 2
Manchester United 4, Burton Albion 1
|Saturday's Matches
West Ham 2, Tottenham 3
Manchester City 5, Crystal Palace 0
Stoke 0, Chelsea 4
Southampton 0, Manchester United 1
Burnley 0, Huddersfield 0
Everton 2, Bournemouth 1
Swansea 1, Watford 2
Leicester 2, Liverpool 3
|Sunday's Match
Brighton vs. Newcastle
|Monday's Match
Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion
|Saturday's Matches
Reading 1, Hull 1
Leeds 3, Ipswich 2
Norwich 0, Bristol City 0
Fulham 1, Middlesbrough 1
Bolton 0, Brentford 3
Wolverhampton 2, Barnsley 1
Sunderland 1, Cardiff 2
Preston 0, Millwall 0
Derby 1, Birmingham 1
Queens Park Rangers 0, Burton Albion 0
Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 1
|Sunday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Sheffield United 4
|Tuesday's Match
Wigan 1, Northampton 0
|Friday's Match
AFC Wimbledon 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
|Saturday's Matches
Shrewsbury 1, Blackburn 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Southend 4
Rochdale 3, Gillingham 0
Plymouth 0, Doncaster 3
Northampton 0, Bradford 1
Charlton 1, Bury 1
Bristol Rovers 3, Blackpool 1
Peterborough 3, Wigan 2
Oxford United 1, Walsall 2
Rotherham 5, Oldham 1
Scunthorpe 2, Portsmouth 0
|Friday's Match
Forest Green Rovers 0, Swindon 2
|Saturday's Matches
Barnet 1, Crawley Town 2
Colchester 1, Wycombe 2
Yeovil 1, Port Vale 1
Stevenage 2, Morecambe 1
Notts County 4, Lincoln City 1
Coventry 2, Exeter 0
Mansfield Town 2, Cambridge United 1
Crewe 0, Carlisle 5
Newport County 1, Grimsby Town 0
Luton Town 1, Chesterfield 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Cheltenham 1