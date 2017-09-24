WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

ATH--BERLIN MARATHON

BERLIN — Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge holds off the challenge of debutant Guye Adola to win the Berlin Marathon. Gladys Cherono won the women's race. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 380 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

BRIGHTON, England — Newcastle chases a fourth straight Premier League win as Rafa Benitez's revitalized team travels to the south coast for their first meeting against Brighton in the top flight. UPCOMING: 350 words by 1800 GMT, photos. Only 1 EPL match Sunday.

BC--TRUMP-SPORTS

LONDON — About two dozen players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the teams' game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. SENT: 170 words, photo.

WITH:

— Trump-Sports-The Latest. Real-time updates.

FBN--TRUMP-NFL OWNERS

NFL players and owners unite in a manner unseen in years to strike a resolute chord in decrying President Donald Trump's remarks about players kneeling during the U.S. anthem. By Dave Campbell. SENT: 900 words, photos.

With:

— BBA--MLB-ANTHEM PROTEST — Oakland's Maxwell first MLB player to kneel during anthem. By Gideon Rubin. SENT: 600 words, photos.

GLF--TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

ATLANTA — Paul Casey has a two-shot lead at the Tour Championship, and a chance to end eight years without PGA Tour victory and possibly the FedEx Cup. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

SOC--CAF MEETING

ACCRA, Ghana — Kenya was stripped of the right to host the 2018 African Nations Championship because of delays in its preparations and the Confederation of African Football opened a new bidding process on Sunday, giving itself just a week to find a new country. By Francis Kokutse. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-AUSTRALIA

INDORE, India — Aaron Finch scored his eighth ODI hundred as Australia reached 293-6 in 50 overs in the third one-day international against India at Indore on Sunday. SENT: 520 words, photos. Will be updated after India's innings.

CRI--ENGLAND-WEST INDIES

BRISTOL, England — Moeen Ali propelled England to 369-9 in the third one-day international against West Indies on Sunday with the second fastest ODI century by an Englishman. SENT: 150 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Valencia visits Real Sociedad looking to move near the top of the Spanish league standings. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — After starting the Bundesliga with five straight defeats, Cologne needs a win at promoted Hannover, one of three remaining sides unbeaten. Bayern Leverkusen hosts fellow struggler Hamburger SV. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1830 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Ten-time champion Saint-Etienne can move within three points of leader Paris Saint-Germain with a win against Rennes in the French league. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1600 GMT.

MOT--ARAGON GP

ALCANIZ, Spain — Marc Marquez won the Aragon MotoGP on Sunday for his second straight victory, taking the outright championship lead with four races to go. SENT: 280 words.

GLF--PORTUGAL MASTERS

VILAMOURA, Portugal — Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark carries a one-shot lead into the final round of the Portugal Masters. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2000 GMT.

TEN--MOSELLE OPEN

METZ, France — Seventh-seeded Benoit Paire takes on German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in the Moselle Open final. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1700GMT.

Also:

— TEN--PAN PACIFIC OPEN — Wozniacki win first title of year in Tokyo in seventh final. SENT: 340 words, photos.

— TEN--WUHAN OPEN — Siniakova beats top-20 player for 6th time in 2017. SENT: 200 words.

Other Stories:

— BBO--MLB CAPSULES — Yankees clinch postseason berth by beating Blue Jays 5-1. SENT: 1600 words, photos.

